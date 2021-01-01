Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 420 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|60 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|11000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|720 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC255
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|75 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
