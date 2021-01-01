Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 420 nits

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 60 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 282 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 11000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) 420 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +138% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 105 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +142% 12.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC255 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

