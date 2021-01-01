Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8971
8413
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866
4534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
