Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (137.9 vs 166.3 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 90-95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
4. MSI Creator 15 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and TUF Gaming A17 FA706
7. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
8. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Gaming A17 FA706
9. MSI GF75 Thin and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский