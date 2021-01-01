Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~106%) battery – 99 against 48 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 68% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~73%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 99% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 41.9%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

