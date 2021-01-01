Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

74 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 238-325% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 420 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 60 dB 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 11000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 99.5% 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.9%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 230 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC255 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

