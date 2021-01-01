You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Can run popular games at about 238-325% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 420 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 60 dB 48.3 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 11000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 99.5% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 99.9% Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) 420 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +43% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 230 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 105 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +433% 12.6 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC255 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

