You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Can run popular games at about 770-1050% higher FPS

Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 99 against 67 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.8 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 60 dB 39 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 11000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +5% 420 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 3840 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +1400% 12.6 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC255 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

