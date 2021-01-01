Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 770-1050% higher FPS
- Around 5.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 99 against 67 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 70% sharper screen – 282 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.8 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|60 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|11000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|720 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8092
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12252
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC255
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
