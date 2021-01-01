Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

74 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 570-778% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 137.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 60 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 11000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC255 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

