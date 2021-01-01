You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Can run popular games at about 570-778% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

16% sharper screen – 282 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.6 vs 137.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 60 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 11000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +5% 420 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 105 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +1037% 12.6 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC255 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.