Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.9 vs 137.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 250 mm (9.84 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~82%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 230 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
2. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
3. Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
4. Creator 15 vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
5. XPS 17 9700 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Alpha 15 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. Inspiron 15 5505 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский