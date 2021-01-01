Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (137.9 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~67.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|63.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|130 / 180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|895 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8971
4667
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866
2209
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|89.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
