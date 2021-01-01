Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Precision 3561
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 1451-1979% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 99 against 64 watt-hours
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 182% sharper screen – 282 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 91% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8419
6583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 3561 +16%
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12252
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
