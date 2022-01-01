Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- 94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.8 vs 137.9 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|60 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|11000:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|720 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +11%
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +32%
10657
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +14%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +20%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC255
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|75 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
