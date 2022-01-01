You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 99 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.8 vs 137.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~89% Side bezels 5.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 60 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 282 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 11000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) 420 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +19% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 105 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +151% 12.6 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC255 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 75 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.