You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 522-712% higher FPS

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 88 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.8% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 100% 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 43.3% Response time 1 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 105 W 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +949% 15 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.