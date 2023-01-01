Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Aspire 5 (A515-57) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 522-712% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 88 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-57)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 44.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 43.3%
Response time 1 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +140%
600 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 317 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +949%
15 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-57)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 72 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

