Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.4 vs 140 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|55.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
Screen space comparison
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
|Contrast
|12999:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|705 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13332
13442
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16380
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
