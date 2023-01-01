Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.4 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm

12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (Mini LED) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No - Screen space comparison Aero 16 OLED (2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast 12999:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 705 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +74% 15 TFLOPS Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.6 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.