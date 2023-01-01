Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.4 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 313.5 x 227 x 18.9-19.9 mm
12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No -
Screen space comparison
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 12999:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 705 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

