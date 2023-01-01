You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 88 against 52.6 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 88 against 52.6 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD 26% sharper screen – 283 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI)

26% sharper screen – 283 versus 225 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (101.4 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 105 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +400% 15 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.