You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~86% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) 600 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +72% 15 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.