Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 294-401% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 88 against 70 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (130.7 vs 140 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|359.8 x 234.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.22 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +47%
12710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +17%
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +67%
17127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
