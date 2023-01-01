Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 88 against 63 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right, Bottom Right
Charge power 240 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
