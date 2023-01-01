You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours 33% sharper screen – 283 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~78.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 283 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +39% 15 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.