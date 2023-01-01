Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 88 against 76 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 283 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~78.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|212 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|2880 x 1620 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +14%
12710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +19%
17127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +39%
15 TFLOPS
10.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.8 x 7.3 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1