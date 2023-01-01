Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU
GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • 20% sharper screen – 283 versus 236 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock - 1395 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
2. Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
4. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
5. Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
6. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
7. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
10. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский