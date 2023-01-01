You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 530-723% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 530-723% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 88 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 88 against 51 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD 67% sharper screen – 283 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

67% sharper screen – 283 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.3 vs 140 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~88.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits XPS 13 9315 500 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 105 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +964% 15 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.