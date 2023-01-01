Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 530-723% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 88 against 55 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 67% sharper screen – 283 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 140 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~88.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 940:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20%
600 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +964%
15 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
5. Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Aero 16 OLED (2023)
6. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский