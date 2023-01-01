Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 530-723% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 88 against 55 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 67% sharper screen – 283 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.1 vs 140 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|69%
|Response time
|1 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|60 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|254 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +21%
1794
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +70%
12710
7486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +33%
1871
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +96%
17127
8730
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
