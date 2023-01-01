Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 97 against 88 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20%
600 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +144%
15 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
5. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский