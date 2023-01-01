Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- 113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 97 against 88 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|508 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1794
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +21%
12710
10526
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1871
1739
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +36%
17127
12559
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
