You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 79-108% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

113% sharper screen – 283 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 97 against 88 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~90.3% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 283 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) +144% 15 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.