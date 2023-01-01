Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Framework Laptop 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
79
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
88
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
66
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
98
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (140 vs 160.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~71.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|55.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|FreeSync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|12999:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|96.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right, Bottom
|-
|Charge power
|240 W
|180 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|705 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 780M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1924
Laptop 16 +1%
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13332
Laptop 16 +7%
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +10%
1886
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16380
Laptop 16 +8%
17720
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2500 MHz
|FLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~18 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1318
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
