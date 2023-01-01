Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Laptop 16 – what's better?

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Framework Laptop 16
CPU
GPU
Radeon RX 7700S 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Framework Laptop 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (140 vs 160.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Laptop 16

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~71.7%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 55.2 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 12999:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20%
600 nits
Laptop 16
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom -
Charge power 240 W 180 W
Weight of AC adapter 705 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
13332
Laptop 16 +7%
14222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
16380
Laptop 16 +8%
17720
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~18 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
15 TFLOPS
Laptop 16 +36%
20.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
