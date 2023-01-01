Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (140 vs 160.4 square inches) Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~71.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 55.2 dB -

Display 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No FreeSync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 12999:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 96.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits Laptop 16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 85 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom - Charge power 240 W 180 W Weight of AC adapter 705 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 7700S 8GB TGP 105 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2500 MHz FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~18 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) 15 TFLOPS Laptop 16 +36% 20.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1318 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.6 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm 12.2 x 7.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

