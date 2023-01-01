Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Aero 16 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) vs Aero 16

72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
VS
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 99 against 88 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right, Bottom Right
Charge power 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +2%
12710
Aero 16
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +5%
17127
Aero 16
16243
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Aero 16 OLED (2023)
15 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +7%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

