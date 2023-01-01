You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 99 against 88 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 903 cm2 (140 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 283 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 OLED (2023) 600 nits Aero 16 n/a

Battery Capacity 88 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right, Bottom Right Charge power 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 15 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Aero 16 OLED (2023) 15 TFLOPS Aero 16 +7% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

