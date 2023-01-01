You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 238-325% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99 against 52.6 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.2 square inches) 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors White Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 1 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Aero 16 +433% 16 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.