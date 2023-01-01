Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
57 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 238-325% higher FPS
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1658:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.8%
Response time 1 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aero 16 +433%
16 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
2. Gigabyte Aero 16 or Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Air (M2, 2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский