NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 238-325% higher FPS
- Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99 against 58.2 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|98.8%
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1759
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +43%
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +17%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +95%
16243
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|1
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
