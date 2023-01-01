Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16
12436
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +14%
14173
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +15%
16243
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14161
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 76
GPU performance
Aero 16 +135%
16 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
