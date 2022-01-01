Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
80 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type Mini LED Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1%
Response time 1 ms 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16
11709
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +4%
12171
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +51%
17884
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
11873

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64
GPU performance
Aero 16 +208%
16 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

