Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|-
|39.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|100 / 240 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1760
1932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11709
14858
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
1880
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17884
20063
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
