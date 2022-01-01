Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Aero 16 +16%
16 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
