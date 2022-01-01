Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Aero 16 +20%
16 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

