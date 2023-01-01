Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 7 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aero 16 +84%
16 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aero 16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
2. Aero 16 and Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
3. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
4. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
5. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Blade 16
6. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and ROG Strix G18
7. ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский