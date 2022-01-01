You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~86% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 3 ms

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Aero 16 +84% 16 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.