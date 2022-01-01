You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 99 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 99 against 64 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (137.2 vs 184 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~69.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 n/a Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 105 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48 GPU performance Aero 16 +84% 16 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.