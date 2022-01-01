Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Gigabyte Aero 16
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.2 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~67.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16
n/a
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16
1750
Alienware x15 R2 +2%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16
12073
Alienware x15 R2 +4%
12522
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +1%
1771
Alienware x15 R2
1756
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16
16478
Alienware x15 R2 +1%
16582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1778 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Aero 16 +18%
16 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
