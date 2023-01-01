Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
77
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
78
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
97
NanoReview Score
75
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Can run popular games at about 569-776% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91.3 vs 137.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +25%
1759
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +97%
12436
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +35%
1780
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +199%
16243
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|85 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
