You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Can run popular games at about 569-776% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 99 against 55 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.1 vs 137.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~88.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.3 mm Colors White Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB 45.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 13.4 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 940:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69% Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 n/a XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 105 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 20 GPU performance Aero 16 +1035% 16 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85 dB 79 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

