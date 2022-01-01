Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Gigabyte Aero 16
Dell XPS 15 9500
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 234-320% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.6 vs 137.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~89.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 94%
Response time 1 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 16
n/a
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +60%
1760
XPS 15 9500
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +203%
11709
XPS 15 9500
3859
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +69%
1849
XPS 15 9500
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +272%
17884
XPS 15 9500
4813

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 55 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aero 16 +426%
16 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

