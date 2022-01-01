Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
90
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
85
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
78
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
91
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
77
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
- Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.3 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|473 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +23%
1760
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +87%
11709
6263
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +5%
1849
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +91%
17884
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88.8 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
