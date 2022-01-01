You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 99 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 137.2 square inches)

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~89% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.3 mm Colors White Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 n/a XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.3 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 105 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Aero 16 +191% 16 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

