Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 16 or Aero 14 OLED (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Aero 14 OLED (2023)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
VS
65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 16
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 16 and Aero 14 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.2 square inches)
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 16
vs
Aero 14 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches		 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type Mini LED OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +13%
1759
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +27%
12436
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
9830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +38%
16243
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
11732
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aero 16 +129%
16 TFLOPS
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
2. Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
3. Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 9315
6. Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Aero 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский