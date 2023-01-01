Gigabyte Aero 16 vs Aero 14 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
77
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
78
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
75
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.2 square inches)
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +13%
1759
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +27%
12436
9830
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +9%
1780
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +38%
16243
11732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
