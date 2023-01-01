You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 90 Hz Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 137.2 square inches) 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~82.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors White Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type Mini LED OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Aero 16 n/a Aero 14 OLED (2023) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 230 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 726 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16 TFLOPS 7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Aero 16 +129% 16 TFLOPS Aero 14 OLED (2023) 7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 85 dB - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.