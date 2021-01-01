Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
From $2160
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
- 50% sharper screen – 255 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|59 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|88 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
