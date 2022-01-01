You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm

15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 59 dB -

Display 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1479:1 - sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) 500 nits ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 100 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 930 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5120 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 40 GPU performance Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +102% 14.4 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.