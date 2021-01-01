Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
79 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
From $3300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 270 mm (10.63 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 21.5 mm (0.85 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 88 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

