Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8874
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|3x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|88 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
