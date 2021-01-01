Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~106%) battery – 99 against 48 watt-hours
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|269 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
