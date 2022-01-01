Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

67 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (165.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 270 x 21.5 mm
15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~69%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 59 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5120 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 160 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 48
GPU performance
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +4%
14.4 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

