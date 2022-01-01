Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 99 against 87 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (165.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 270 x 21.5 mm
15.59 x 10.63 x 0.85 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|59 dB
|52.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|1003 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +17%
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +60%
12796
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +22%
1841
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x17 R2 +36%
17009
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5120
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|160
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|88 dB
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1