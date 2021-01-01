Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell G7 17 7700

76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (165.7 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 270 mm (10.63 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 21.5 mm (0.85 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1 600:1
sRGB color space 99% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 99% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% 73%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +67%
500 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +374%
14.4 TFLOPS
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

