Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144.1 vs 165.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1479:1
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8654
4064
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
4863
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|88 dB
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1