Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (144 vs 165.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 270 mm (10.63 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 21.5 mm (0.85 inches) 19 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +124%
14.4 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 88 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

