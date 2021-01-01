Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or A7 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) and A7 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 270 mm (10.63 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 21.5 mm (0.85 inches) 32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
Area 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1479:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 99% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 86.8% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 726 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 930 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
14.4 TFLOPS
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +22%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

