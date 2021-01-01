Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) vs Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3650
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
- Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (137.9 vs 165.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|270 mm (10.63 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.2%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1479:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|86.8%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|726 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
