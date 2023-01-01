Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 15 (2023) or Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

55 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) and Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.7 vs 151.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 15 (2023)
vs
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches		 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.5% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 57 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 575 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Aorus 15 (2023) +22%
9.5 TFLOPS
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83 dB -
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

