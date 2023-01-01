Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs) Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (134.7 vs 151.7 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm

14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches Area 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.5% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.3 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 57 dB -

Display 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1980 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Aorus 15 (2023) 300 nits Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 240 W 135 W Weight of AC adapter 575 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 140 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Aorus 15 (2023) +22% 9.5 TFLOPS Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~83 dB - Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 12.1 x 7.6 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.